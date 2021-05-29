Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nia Dacosta, MCU’s key new director, says Wandavision Star

By Timothea Maldonado
presstories.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Universe’s new rising star Diona Paris has not hidden her admiration for her friend director Nia Dacosta. Appreciated at the Tribeca Independence Film Festival 2019 (for Little Woods), Director Nia Dacosta soon found a place in the big blockbusters. First, he did the remake Candy man, A horror film produced by Jordan Peale’s production company, Mangipav. The film was originally scheduled to release in early summer 2020: it will eventually be seen in theaters August 27, 2021.

presstories.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Ryan Fleck
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Nia Dacosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#New Favorite#Captain Marvel#Film Star#Marvel Universe#Comedy Star#Film Characters#Mcu#African American#Director Nia Dacosta#Remake#Hollywood#Main Characters#Man#Theaters#Tribeca#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

'WandaVision's Teyonah Parris on the Important Advice Received from Captain America When First Joining the MCU

Scoring a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a long time coming for Teyonah Parris. While on Collider Ladies Night, Parris revealed that WandaVision wasn’t the first MCU project she put herself on tape for. In fact, she’s been making tapes for Marvel for roughly a decade now. But perhaps one could say snagging the role of Monica Rambeau was well worth the wait. Not only did Parris wind up playing a character who shines in Marvel’s very first Disney+ series, but Monica also appears to have a mighty bright future in the franchise. On top of that? Pre-WandaVision, Parris was still busy wracking up one impressive credit after the next including Chi-Raq, Survivor’s Remorse and so much more!
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Deadpool can exist in the MCU with one big change, says director

Could Deadpool exist in the MCU? It's been a question on many fans' minds ever since Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox – the studio behind the R-rated superhero's two live-action movies – in March 2019. In the two years since, however, we've had confirmation that the wisecracking comic book...
TV & Videossideshow.com

WandaVision Trailer, Ms. Marvel Gets Directors, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. WandaVision Trailer. Marvel released a trailer for...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Details On Doctor Strange's Scrapped WandaVision Cameo Have Been Revealed

Marvel fans may felt cheated when WandaVision’s Doctor Strange connection wasn’t addressed. This was especially pressing given Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff’s confirmed appearance in the sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet, there may have been some good reasons for Marvel’s favorite mystic to not have popped up. In fact, recent interview revealed some new details about Doctor Strange’s scrapped WandaVision cameo.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'WandaVision,' 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' and 'Loki' Stars on Missing Tom Hiddleston's Lectures and Who Texts Kevin Feige the Most

Being a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe equips its stars with unique powers both on-screen and off. “We all have a number sign above our heads when we make independent films [for] whether or not we can sell them internationally to help get financing,” says Elizabeth Olsen. “If we want to do that, it does allow us to be able to do that. So, I think that’s a great benefit to being a part of such a huge international franchise.”
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Explains How They Got Owen Wilson to Join the MCU

We're less than a week away from finally getting our eyes on Loki, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+. In addition to the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the series will also feature some exciting MCU newcomers, including Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius. Recently, Loki's director, Kate Herron, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and revealed how they got Owen on board for the series.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

This Is Us star addresses potential return to the MCU

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown has revealed whether he'd ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Responding to an article about how keen fans are to see him back in the franchise on Twitter, the actor – who played N'Jobu, T'Challa's uncle in Black Panther – said that he "would be honoured" to reprise the role if the studio could figure out a way to bring him back.
MoviesComicBook

WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Teases Monica Rambeau's Return for The Marvels

After making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in WandaVision, Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. It's a progression that seems natural to fans of the MCU who are used to seeing characters start in one project and continue in others, but for Parris, while she was told from the beginning the Marvel television projects would be part of the larger MCU, there was no guarantee her character would make it to the big screen.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Director Kate Herron Reveals Hope To Direct A SPIDER-MAN Movie Starring Tom Holland For Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to be a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while it's still early days for Loki, it seems the Disney+ series will lay the groundwork for the web-slinger's trip through the Multiverse. Filmmaker Kate Herron is directing all six episodes of the God of Mischief's show, but it sounds like she has wider ambitions in this shared world.
MoviesCollider

How Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Could Lead to a More Mature MCU

It took a while — the wait seemed even longer, considering that his name was left conspicuously unmentioned during Disney’s Investor Day mega-event last December — but with just a simple tweet, Marvel Studios finally confirmed what fans had long known: that Oscar Isaac has been cast as Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight, in the upcoming Disney+ series and presumably beyond. (You don’t cast Oscar Isaac to play a superhero if you don’t have big plans for the character... unless of course you’re X-Men or Star Wars.)
MoviesInside the Magic

Did Wanda Maximoff Already Kill The MCU’s X-Men?

Whispers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men have been present for a while. When The Walt Disney Company bought 20th Century Fox — now 20th Century Studios — in 2019, popular Marvel franchises like the X-Men and Deadpool became part of the Disney and Marvel Studios family. The X-Men is...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Paul Bettany Shares Thoughts On Possibly Bringing WandaVision’s White Vision Back To The MCU

Disney+’s WandaVision managed to tell a complete story that focused on the relationship between Wanda Maximoff and Vision and, in the process, it carved out their futures in the MCU. While Wanda’s status as the Scarlet Witch was solidified, Vision’s fate was a bit more complex. Late in the series, it was revealed that S.W.O.R.D. reconstructed the original Vision (now White Vision), and he would ultimately do battle with the “Hex Vision” Wanda created. But in the end, White Vision would gain the memories of his Hex counterpart before flying off. It’s currently unclear as to what lies ahead for the character, and Vision actor Paul Bettany was recently asked about possibly bringing the character back to the MCU.