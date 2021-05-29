Nia Dacosta, MCU’s key new director, says Wandavision Star

Scoring a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a long time coming for Teyonah Parris. While on Collider Ladies Night, Parris revealed that WandaVision wasn’t the first MCU project she put herself on tape for. In fact, she’s been making tapes for Marvel for roughly a decade now. But perhaps one could say snagging the role of Monica Rambeau was well worth the wait. Not only did Parris wind up playing a character who shines in Marvel’s very first Disney+ series, but Monica also appears to have a mighty bright future in the franchise. On top of that? Pre-WandaVision, Parris was still busy wracking up one impressive credit after the next including Chi-Raq, Survivor’s Remorse and so much more!