Nia Dacosta, MCU’s key new director, says Wandavision Star
Marvel Universe's new rising star Diona Paris has not hidden her admiration for her friend director Nia Dacosta. Appreciated at the Tribeca Independence Film Festival 2019 (for Little Woods), Director Nia Dacosta soon found a place in the big blockbusters. First, he did the remake Candy man, A horror film produced by Jordan Peale's production company, Mangipav. The film was originally scheduled to release in early summer 2020: it will eventually be seen in theaters August 27, 2021.