Women: Australia announces Australia squad for Olympics

Although Australia has 20 World Heritage Sites, only four are mixed heritage sites, meaning they contain both cultural and natural significance. One of Australia’s mixed heritage sites is the Willandra Lakes Region, located in southwestern New South Wales. It contains important cultural and natural features, including ancient lakes, which dried up over 18,000 years ago, leaving behind precious artifacts and evidence of human existence and development in the country. The series of dried-up lakes and other fossil remains date back to the Pleistocene era and are evidence that the Aboriginal Australians lived around the lake around 50,000 years ago. The Willandra Lakes Region was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981, to preserve its rich history and protect the fragile natural landscape.