Razer Unveils The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Gaming Keyboard

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Razer unveiled a new entry into their line of gaming keyboards as we got introduced to the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed. This one was designed to have a slimmer streamlined appearance as you're looking at a 65% gaming keyboard with full-height keys, arrow and navigation keysets for maximum usability, and low-latency wireless connectivity in a compact form factor. We have more details on it from the company below, and if you're looking to buy one, you can purchase it directly through their website or at select retailers for $180.

bleedingcool.com
Gaming Keyboard#Wireless Keyboard#Keyboards#Razer Unveils#Hyperspeed Wireless#Usb#Bluetooth#Yellow Switches#Doubleshot
Razer has taken advantage of the framework of the video game fair E3 2021 to present new hardware products. The most interesting has been the Blade 14 laptop that we presented to you a few hours ago, but it has not arrived alone and another that we liked has been a high-performance monitor for PC games.