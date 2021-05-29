Razer Unveils The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Gaming Keyboard

Razer has unveiled a brand new line of lifestyle wireless gaming headsets this morning as they present the 2021 line of Opus X headsets. These aren't built to be the end-all-be-all of gaming headsets like some of their other lines are, these are designed to be more casual and portable so you get the same quality experience without all the bells and whistles you need when you're deep-diving into a session. This particular line features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, Bluetooth 5.0, a 60ms low latency Gaming Mode, tuned 40mm drivers, and two built-in microphones. All of which comes with modern, over-the-ear styling in three different colors to choose from. Mainly, the three Razer is known for in their traditional green, Mercury White, and Quartz Pink. They are available today through their website and select retailers for $100, but you can only get the green versions online.