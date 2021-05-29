Razer Unveils The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Gaming Keyboard
This week, Razer unveiled a new entry into their line of gaming keyboards as we got introduced to the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed. This one was designed to have a slimmer streamlined appearance as you're looking at a 65% gaming keyboard with full-height keys, arrow and navigation keysets for maximum usability, and low-latency wireless connectivity in a compact form factor. We have more details on it from the company below, and if you're looking to buy one, you can purchase it directly through their website or at select retailers for $180.bleedingcool.com