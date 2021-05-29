Cancel
Immigration

So now we're going to "expedite" immigration cases at the border?

By Jazz Shaw
Hot Air
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is referring to this plan as a “Dedicated Docket.” With record-breaking numbers of people arriving at the southern border this year, our already backlogged immigration courts are completely swamped. All unaccompanied minors are being taken to holding centers, but some family units are still being sent back to Mexico to wait for their cases to be heard. With this new Dedicated Docket plan, family units will be able to be placed on a special list of applicants who will have their cases prioritized to go before judges in ten cities around the country. So how fast might the process be for these lucky families? The stated goal is to have the cases heard within 300 days, but the administration admits that this is only a “goal,” and not a firm deadline. (Associated Press)

hotair.com
Texas State
Joe Biden
