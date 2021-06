With a few families pooling their resources together and cramming together, local residents work quickly to rebuild their homes destroyed in the fighting between government forces and the Taliban in Arghandab District, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Arghandab, a district lush with fruit trees and famous for its pomegranates, peaches, mulberries (and marijuana), was recently liberated when government forces managed to claw back some of the gains Taliban fighters have made in the last six months around the districts surrounding Kandahar. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)