Proportion worth of Jaypee Infratech declined greater than 4 according to cent on Wednesday, June 23, an afternoon after the corporate introduced its January-March quarter effects for the monetary yr 2020-21. On Wednesday, Jaypee Infratech opened at the BSE at Rs 3.14, inching to an intra day top of Rs 3.14 and an intra day low of Rs 3.14, within the buying and selling consultation to this point. Jaypee Infratech – a part of the Jaypee Team, reported a web lack of Rs 491.60 crore on a consolidated foundation within the March quarter, in keeping with a regulatory submitting through the corporate to the inventory exchanges.