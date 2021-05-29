Kejriwal says renowned vaccine manufacturers in the world

By Joymala BagchiAfter inaugurating the drive-through vaccination centre in Chhatrasaal Stadium at Model Town today, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have rolled out global tenders. All our efforts are on but other states that went for global tending so far did not receive encouraging results."However, Chief Minister in furtherance added, "We have floated the tendering and are hopeful, it will be great if any company do come to us. But I think most of the renowned vaccine manufacturers in the world want to talk to the central government. Let's see how successful state government becomes."The Delhi government has floated a Global Expression of Interest (EOI) for the procurement of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on an urgent basis.