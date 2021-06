Already, the changes from the 2020 offseason to a sense of normalcy in 2021 has had an impact on the Cardinals' roster. After last offseason was wiped out, there had been no chance for any tryout players to show they were worth a spot. But with a return to rookie minicamp this weekend, the Cards saw enough out of veteran cornerback Tae Hayes, who was in on a tryout basis, to sign him on Monday.