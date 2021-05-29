6 of the most influential Arizona-based influencers

The National STEM Honor Society is looking to expand its video content. We're seeking interns who are ready to add vital contributions in laying the groundworks for a sustainable, constant flow of high quality, branded content. Interns will work remotely and collaboratively to conceptualize and produce a wide catalogue of NSTEM promotional videos for use on the NSTEM website and social media outlets. The goal is to create a brand that will be the backbone of the company for years to come. Interns on this team will manage NSTEM’s YouTube account as well. Video interns need to be able to take raw footage and edit it into a compelling narrative; the end product will primarily be promotional videos and social media content. Video interns will also have free access to some courses from the online learning platform Udemy. Courses include tutorials on basic video editing software such as ShotCut as well as industry-standard software such as Adobe Premiere and After Effects. Interns will complete their internship with a portfolio of work they can include in their video editing or filmmaking job applications, and certificates from any Udemy courses they compete.