Heat Advisory issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-31 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; East Bay Interior Valleys; North Bay Interior Valleys; North Bay Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Hot temperatures expected Monday. Forecast highs from the 90s to 105 F in the interior North Bay and East Bay. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s in the hills, so expect little overnight relief. These will be some of our hottest temperatures of the year thus far. Sea breezes will keep daytime highs close to the ocean in the 70s, and in the 80s and lower 90s near San Francisco Bay. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, and East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those seeking relief at area beaches should be mindful of cold water temperatures and dangerous rip currents.