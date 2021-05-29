Cancel
Chicago, IL

Weekend brings full reopening to Chicago’s Navy Pier

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Navy Pier has fully reopened its outdoor entertainment options and nearly all indoor facilities after the coronavirus pandemic forced closures at the busy tourist destination.

Officials said the Chicago Children’s Museum and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater will remain closed.

The reopening includes retail stores and restaurants, tour boats and cruises and all carnival rides. Navy Pier was closed from September through the end of April, when officials began a slow reopening.

Events this weekend include live performances by dancers, DJs and musicians and a fireworks show on Saturday.

Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks, and some seating areas for performances require groups to remain six feet apart.

