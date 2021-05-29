Alienware 38 AW3821DW gaming monitor review

– GIGABYTE is the latest major display brand that has embraced the Eyesafe® Display Standards, joining Dell, HP, Lenovo and Acer. Eyesafe Inc, a global leader in low blue light solutions for consumer electronics, announced that GIGABYTE Technology, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of computer hardware, has successfully certified five gaming monitors that meet the Eyesafe Display Standards. The five GIGABYTE Eyesafe Certified models are the AORUS FI32Q, M28U, M32Q, G24F, and the forthcoming AORUS FI32U. These models will mark GIGABYTE’s first-ever monitors that are designed to meet the certification requirements for the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Standards, the globally-recognized and most advanced set of requirements for blue light management and color performance in the consumer electronics industry. The Eyesafe® Standards were developed in conjunction with leading ophthalmologists, optometrists, and engineers who have serious concerns about potential risks from excess exposure to high-energy blue light.