PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Momentous moments of May

IN THE DIRECTOR’S own words, Last Year When the Train Passed By (去年火車經過的時候) cannot be easily classified as a documentary or art film. According to director Huang Pang-chuan (黃邦銓), the motivation for shooting the short film began with a whim—he took a photo while passing by a town on train one day and later began to wonder about the inhabitants of the houses that he had photographed. This is what led Huang to seek out the inhabitants of the house one year later, to interview them about what they were doing the day that Huang photographed their houses in passing. Huang subsequently combined the audio of their interviews with still images and footage of the local area. In one part of the film, a ghostly 3D model of a house appears.