Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

A hit-and-run crash seriously injured 1 person in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cLsr_0aFQyIfE00
A hit-and-run crash seriously injured 1 person in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On Friday morning, one man sustained critical injuries in a hit-and-run accident in south Phoenix.

The incident took place near 25th Street and Broadway Road, just south of Sky Harbor International Airport and the Salt River. As per reports, a car struck a man from behind, but the man was able to push his 5-year-old child out of the way.

Authorities confirmed that the driver fled the scene after the crash. Police are searching for an early 2000s gray Honda Civic. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

May 29, 2021

Discover more Arizona Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Arizona region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Arizona Traffic
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Phoenix#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Az#City Police#Arizona Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Man#Broadway Road#Authorities#Critical Injuries#25th Street#Salt River#Honda Civic#Personal Injury Attorneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Reno, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash injured 3 people on West Moana Lane (Reno, NV)

On Saturday, three people suffered injuries after a rollover accident in the area of West Moana Lane and Lymbery Street. Reno Fire Department actively responded to the news of a two vehicle crash in the area of West Moana Lane and Lymbery Street moments before 7 p.m. On arrival, officials located an involved vehicle that had flipped over, and three people were pinned inside. Officials rescued the people and then took them to the hospital with major injuries. Emergency crews have not provided any update about the status of their injuries.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on I-610 (New Orleans, LA)

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on I-610 (New Orleans, LA) On early Sunday morning, a man lost his life after a car fatally hit him while he was walking on I-610. According to New Orleans police, the fatal incident took place at about 2:16 a.m. when the man was walking in the left lane of the eastbound side of I-610 near Elysian Fields and a Dodge Challenger struck him.
Reno, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash killed a motorcyclist on Geiger Grade (Reno, NV)

On Saturday afternoon, a motorcyclist lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Geiger Grade near the summit. The fatal incident took place just before noon wherein a motorcyclist was involved. According to bystanders, the bike rider failed to maintain his lane or negotiate a corner, and he struck a guardrail. The force of the collision threw the person off the motorcycle.
Houston, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-car crash killed 1 person in North Houston (Houston, TX)

A single-car crash killed 1 person in North Houston (Houston, TX) On Sunday, a woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in North Houston. The fatal incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. at Greens Rd and the southbound feeder of I-45. Authorities arrested the possible drunk driver of the car after he struck a pole in north Houston overnight and killed his wife. According to reports, a man driving the vehicle and a woman, later identified as his wife, were trapped in the car.
Deming, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI accident injured one person on State Route 9; 30-year-old Raven Antiste detained (Deming, WA)

On Saturday, one person received injuries following a DUI crash on State Route 9 while police took 30-year-old Raven Antiste in custody. The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. south of Strand Road. On arrival, first responders rushed the passenger to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center and the current condition of the passenger is unknown at this time. Officers confirmed that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.
Austin, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in SW Austin (Austin, TX)

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in SW Austin (Austin, TX) On Saturday morning, one person lost their life in a two-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. According to reports, the fatal incident took place at about 8:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of northbound S. Capital of Texas Hwy wherein a vehicle and a bicyclist were involved. Officials reported that the vehicle crashed into the bicyclist near the intersection with Westbank Drive.