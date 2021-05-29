A hit-and-run crash seriously injured 1 person in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On Friday morning, one man sustained critical injuries in a hit-and-run accident in south Phoenix.

The incident took place near 25th Street and Broadway Road, just south of Sky Harbor International Airport and the Salt River. As per reports, a car struck a man from behind, but the man was able to push his 5-year-old child out of the way.

Authorities confirmed that the driver fled the scene after the crash. Police are searching for an early 2000s gray Honda Civic. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

