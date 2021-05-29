Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Indonesia releases Iranian and Panamanian tankers after four months

By Handout
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pTJN_0aFQyAbQ00
The Iranian tanker MT Horse has left Indonesian waters four months after it was seized /Indonesian Maritime Security Agency/AFP

Indonesia has released an Iranian tanker and a Panamanian vessel that were both seized at the beginning of the year on suspicion of illegal oil transfers, officials said on Saturday.

Following legal proceedings, the crude oil tankers -- Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panama-flagged MT Freya -- left Indonesia on Friday, the country's Maritime Security Agency spokesperson told AFP.

The captains of both tankers were found guilty on Tuesday of entering Indonesian territory without a permit.

MT Horse's Iranian captain Mehdi Monghasemjahromi and MT Freya's Chinese captain Chen Yo Qun were each handed a suspended prison sentence of one year with a two-year probational period.

The court also ordered Chen to pay a two billion rupiah ($140,000) fine for dumping oil illegally in Indonesian waters.

Both captains were released from detention and were believed to have left Indonesia with the rest of the crew Friday despite their sentences.

In January, the tankers were spotted off Kalimantan, Indonesia's section of Borneo island, and were later seized after the crew failed to respond to radio calls.

Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency or Bakamla claimed the crew were suspected of a string of violations, including failing to display the vessels' national flags, turning off their identification systems to avoid detection and illegally transferring oil.

The MT Horse "has been released (Friday) after 125 days once the legal process was successfully concluded", the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, citing a National Iranian Oil Co. statement.

"Despite enduring challenges and isolation from their families, the crew made sacrifices to defend national interests and maintain the stream of oil and oil products exports from the country," the statement added.

Iran has previously been accused of trying to conceal its oil sales to avoid crippling US sanctions.

In October, the administration of former US president Donald Trump slapped sanctions on Iran's oil sector over sales to countries including Syria and Venezuela.

The move was part of a broader bid to end all of Iran's key oil exports, seeking to choke off cash sources for the regional nemesis of US allies Saudi Arabia and Israel.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Tankers#Crude Oil#Iranian#Panamanian#Chinese#Irna#National Iranian Oil Co#Indonesian Waters#Indonesian Territory#Illegal Oil Transfers#Kalimantan#Sanctions#Borneo Island#Country#Israel#Cash Sources#Panama Flagged Mt Freya#Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
Syria
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Middle Eastthedefensepost.com

Bomb-Laden Houthi Drone Falls on Saudi School: State Media

A bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels crashed into a Saudi school on Sunday, state media said, despite growing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire between the warring parties. No injuries were reported in the strike in southern Asir province, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing civil defense...
Traffic104.1 WIKY

Oil rises as threat of immediate Iran supply recedes

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Brent crude was up by 43...
Energy Industry104.1 WIKY

The Emirati oil deal that has infuriated Israeli environmentalists

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The first cargo ships from Dubai that docked last year in the Mediterranean port of Haifa were met by celebration in Israel. Flags waved. Reporters gathered. The prime minister walked the pier and gave a speech about the fruits of making peace. There was zero fanfare, however,...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Up as Fast Iran Supply Return Confidence Fades

(Bloomberg) -- Oil hit a 32-month high as the rollout of coronavirus vaccines boosted demand expectations for Europe and the U.S., and confidence faded over a quick return of Iranian crude supply. Futures rose 0.9% in New York, building on a run of three weekly gains. Iran’s foreign ministry said...
Middle EastWRAL

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone lands in school; no injuries

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia said Sunday a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels crash-landed in the premises of a school in the province of Asir near the kingdom’s southern border. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the department of Civil Defense in Asir said...
Politicsjurist.org

US sanctions individuals funding Houthis in Yemen

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) added 12 individuals, entities and vessels to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list Thursday for funding Houthi efforts in Yemen. In a press release, the Treasury said that the newly designated persons were engaged in a smuggling operation....
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Company warns of 'imminent radiological threat' after Chinese nuclear plant leak: report

An operator of a Chinese nuclear plant has warned U.S. officials of an “imminent radiological threat” after a leak at the plant, multiple news outlets reported on Monday. In a letter obtained by CNN, the French operator of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, Framatome, told U.S. officials that Chinese authorities had raised radiation limits outside of the plants to avoid a potential shutdown.
Middle EastPosted by
Times Leader

Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia announced Saturday this year’s hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by the kingdom...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia May trade surplus expected at 6-month high

Indonesia is expected to post its biggest trade surplus in six months of $2.3 billion in May, with exports and imports seen surging amid high commodity prices and a global trade recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Southeast Asia's biggest economy has recorded a trade surplus every month since...
Energy Industryprofilenewsusa.com

Iranian oil tankers arrive in Syria

It is certain that 3 Iranian oil tankers will arrive at the Syrian port of Baniyas, carrying about 1,700,000 barrels of crude oil. The website, which specializes in tracking tankers, said that the first two tankers will arrive in the coastal city of Tartous governorate, tomorrow, Friday, with one million and 400 thousand barrels on board.
Worldpersecution.org

Iranian Christian Begins 9-Month Prison Sentence

(International Christian Concern) – Iranian Christian convert Reza Zaeemi submitted himself to Karaj Central Prison for his nine-month prison sentence on June 2. Zaeemi received a summons last month for his sentence for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic by promoting evangelical Christianity”. He reportedly attempted to go to the prison a week prior but was told to return later because no judge was there to process his admission.