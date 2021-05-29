Cancel
Belavia Faces Mass Schedule Changes Following Ryanair Interception

By Ian McMurtry
Cover picture for the articleFollowing the weeks’ worth of backlash after Ryanair Flight 4978 was forcibly diverted from its path between Athens and Vilnius and Belarusian activist Roman Protasevich’s arrest on arrival, flag carrier Belavia is feeling the heat from the fallout. The airline over the past week has seen its route network dwindle after losing access to destinations within airspace that it has now been blocked from flying in, resulting in a route map now leans more eastward than westward.

