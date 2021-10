The showdown event of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness an enthralling game of cricket between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. This will be the second time that the two teams will be playing against each other in the IPL final. The last time the two franchises played the final against each other, KKR ended up winning their maiden T20 cup in 2012.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO