Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine to Headline Boston Calling 2022
Boston Calling Festival has announced their return to the Harvard Athletic Complex on May 27-29, 2022 ,with headliners Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine. Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine were both set to headline Boston Calling in 2020 with the Red Hot Chili Peppers before the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. These two iconic rockers will top the bill of a lineup with over 60 performers next year, including an additional headliner, that have yet to be announced.nysmusic.com