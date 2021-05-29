Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine to Headline Boston Calling 2022

By danielle modica
NYS Music
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Calling Festival has announced their return to the Harvard Athletic Complex on May 27-29, 2022 ,with headliners Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine. Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine were both set to headline Boston Calling in 2020 with the Red Hot Chili Peppers before the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. These two iconic rockers will top the bill of a lineup with over 60 performers next year, including an additional headliner, that have yet to be announced.

nysmusic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Fighters#Rock And Roll#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Ratm#North American#Vip#The Boston Calling#Boston Calling 2022#Dj#The Red And Green Stages#Boston Calling Festival#Headliners#Musical Performances#Platinum Tickets#Festival Coordinators#3 Day General Admission#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Foo Fighters announce US dates for 2021 anniversary tour

Foo Fighters have announced a 2021 US tour in celebration of the band’s 26th anniversary. On top of the pile of festival dates that the band are scheduled to play – including Lollapalooza, BottleRock and Bonnaroo – the band have confirmed that they will also be performing a set of their own shows from July through to August this year.
Musictmpresale.com

Foo Fighters’s show in a city near you – presale code

The Foo Fighters presale code has finally been listed! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Foo Fighters before the general public!. You don’t want to miss Foo Fighters’s show in a city near do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during this pre-sale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone!!
Kansas City, MObridge909.org

Thursday Presales: Foo Fighters & Radkey + Alanis Morissette

Two huge shows are coming to Kansas City in the coming months, and we've got Bridge presales for both!. The Foo Fighters are back on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band, coming to Azura Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 5! The group is also touring on their latest album, “Medicine At Midnight,” and preparing for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Supporting them will be St. Joseph, MO punk rock brother trio Radkey, who recently appeared in Dave Grohl's documentary, “What Drives Us.”
Milwaukee, WInbc15.com

Foo Fighters kick off AmFam Amphitheater post-COVID concerts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the biggest rock bands in the world will help the American Family Amphitheater kick off both its post-COVID-19 restrictions era and its Grand Opening Concert. Foo Fighters will come to Milwaukee this summer as part of its 26th Anniversary tour. Dave Grohl and company...
MusicantiMUSIC

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters will play a California club show this week ahead of their concert event re-opening Madison Square Garden to live music on June 20. The band will perform in the Los Angeles area at Agoura Hills' Canyon Club on Tuesday, June 15 as part of the group's newly-announced 26th anniversary tour promoting their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight."
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters returning to the stage

Guns N' Roses and the Foo Fighters are returning to the stage this summer. Foo Fighters announced on Tuesday in a press release that the band is finally moving forward with its postponed 25th-anniversary tour, now called their 26th-anniversary tour. "FOO FIGHTERS FIRST U.S. DATES OF 26th ANNIVERSARY TOUR ANNOUNCED,"...
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Underrated Foo Fighters: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Foo Fighters are the preeminent rock band of the 21st century. Still, many rock purists seem to turn their nose at the group’s success. Despite a slew of platinum albums, radio hits and a reputation as one of the best live acts around, there are some people who remain unconvinced of the band’s merit. While much of the music-loving public celebrated Foo Fighters' inclusion in the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, there was still a vocal minority who questioned whether the group was really deserving.
MusicJamBase

Foo Fighters Announce July & August 2021 Concerts

Foo Fighters confirmed their first headlining concerts since the pandemic began with the promise of “a crapload more shows to be announced.” The U.S. run currently spans July 28 – August 9, 2021 featuring Radkey as support. The band are slated to play their first show in front of a...
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Foo Fighters 6/9/21

Foo Fighters have announced a June 20th concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The show marks the first 100 percent capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. Tickets go on sale tomorrow — Thursday, June 10th — at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Foos posted a statement...
Agoura Hills, CAPosted by
Loudwire

Foo Fighters to Play Small Concert for Vaccinated Fans

Foo Fighters are set to play a small-scale concert in Agoura Hills, Calif. for vaccinated fans in effort to encourage vaccination. The show will take place at the 610-person capacity Canyon Club on June 15, which is just a few days before their performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tickets for the California show went on sale yesterday (June 13) and are already sold out, according to the venue's website.
Public Healthajournalofmusicalthings.com

It’s now the anti-vaxxers vs. The Foo Fighters

You may have heard by now that the Foo Fighters are set to play a maskless, full-capacity gig at Madison Square Garden next weekend. This will be the first such show at MSG since March 2020. The catch? Everyone who wants to go has to provide proof they’ve had two jabs of a COVID vaccine.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Foo Fighters to play at OKC Zoo Amphitheatre

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Foo Fighters are headed to the Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre for their anniversary tour!. You can see the band perform on August 7th as one of their six sops for the tour. This marks the band 26th year together. Tickets for the show will go...
Musicramp247.com

Foo Fighters Reopening The Garden

• Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Foo Fighters are making New York and music history as they welcome vaccinated fans back to the iconic venue on June 20, 2021 for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. This important moment will mark Madison Square Garden’s first concert in more than 460 days and the first 100% vaccinated event at the venue, in yet another resounding endorsement of the return of live music. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11 at 10am ET.