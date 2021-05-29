Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine to Headline Boston Calling 2022

Foo Fighters are the preeminent rock band of the 21st century. Still, many rock purists seem to turn their nose at the group’s success. Despite a slew of platinum albums, radio hits and a reputation as one of the best live acts around, there are some people who remain unconvinced of the band’s merit. While much of the music-loving public celebrated Foo Fighters' inclusion in the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, there was still a vocal minority who questioned whether the group was really deserving.