Ryan Gosling Was Once Fired From Disney

Disney is once again attempting to edge its way to the forefront of Pride Month: This month, the company has unveiled new Pride-focused merchandise in a feeble effort to appear inclusive. One Lilo and Stitch–themed t-shirt reads “Ohana means family,” while another depicts the Pixar lab in rainbow colors. Yet behind the scenes, Disney tells another story—one that, as Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch recently noted on Twitter, treats LGBTQ-focused content as unsuitable for their audiences. “To any creative at Disney TV, feature, publishing, or streaming: Please mercilessly spam your execs with ‘there’s room for everyone under the rainbow’ next time they tell you to ‘please revise’ your LGBTQ+ character for ‘not being Disney appropriate,’” Hirsch added, a request that was retweeted more than 7,000 times.