Public Health

Heartbreaking Photo Shows Depth Of COVID-19 Tragedy In Argentina

Alabama Public Radio
 16 days ago

Statistics can never fully capture the immensity of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hard to visualize the loss of 3.5 million lives. But sometimes a single image can reach into people. This week, a photograph of a young woman in Argentina went around the world, and the enormity of the loss there has become more visible. NPR South America correspondent Philip Reeves joins us now from Rio de Janeiro. Philip, thanks for being with us.

Scott Simon
