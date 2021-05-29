Heartbreaking Photo Shows Depth Of COVID-19 Tragedy In Argentina

(SOUNDBITE OF HARMONICA, DOG HOWLING) This is Peter Breslow, our senior producer, playing blues harmonica for Sadie, his family dog. A man who entertains his dog sums up much about Peter. He retires this weekend after more years at NPR than either of us can remember, much of it working together. Peter and I have reported the world together. We've been in bunkers, foxholes, in the huts of warlords. We've walked through battlefields, minefields and the killing fields of Kosovo.