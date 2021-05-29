Explosive study claims to prove Chinese scientists created COVID

Several social media posts have misinterpreted or misrepresented the recently released emails of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. One post points to an email in which Dr. Fauci advised the recipient against wearing a mask because virus particles may pass through the fibers as an indication that everyone was lied to about the need to wear masks. But this email was from February 2020, when the scientific consensus was that people should only wear a mask if they were showing symptoms. As the pandemic developed and more was understood about how the virus was transmitted, officials began to recommend that everyone wear masks around non-members of their households. Other emails were used to fuel claims that Dr. Fauci and other scientists agreed that the SARS-CoV-2 was engineered. In fact, one researcher acknowledged the possibility that some “unusual features” of the virus may have been engineered, noting that “there are still further analyses to be done.” In an article published two months later, the researcher concluded that their analysis indicated the virus was not engineered or manipulated.