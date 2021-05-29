Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Explosive study claims to prove Chinese scientists created COVID

By Eileen AJ Connelly
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bombshell new study claims to have proof that Chinese scientists created COVID-19 in a lab and then tried to reverse-engineer versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats. British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen wrote they’ve had primary evidence...

nypost.com
View All 544 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medical Research#Chinese Scientists#Medical Evidence#Human Nature#Covid#British#Norwegian#The Daily Mail#Immunor#Congress#Chinese Research#Natural Viruses#Function Research#Negative Human Cells#Primary Evidence#Major Medical Journals#Physics#Breakthrough Work#Pharmaceutical Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
ScienceWHAS 11

Scientists: For these individuals, immunity against COVID-19 could last years

Scientists now believe immunity against coronavirus could last years if you meet a couple of criteria. The new research is from two studies that looked at coronavirus immunity. Let’s connect the dots. Researchers have found that people who recovered from COVID and then were vaccinated could have long-lasting immunity and...
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

Scientists Invent Smart Toilet That Sends Poop Data to Your Doctor

Scientists think artificial intelligence could help doctors treat their patients' bowel and stomach issues by using a camera installed in their toilets. The technology could be particularly useful for patients who may not be able to report their symptoms themselves, researchers say. A team of gastroenterologists—medics who specialize in stomach...
Sciencesciencealert.com

Scientists Have Calculated The Weight of All The SARS-CoV-2 in The World

If all the SARS-CoV-2 particles currently circulating in humans around the globe were gathered together into one place, they would weigh somewhere between the weight of an apple and that of a young toddler, according to a new study. A group of researchers recently calculated that each infected individual carries...
Sciencebiologyreporter.com

Scientists have identified a new type of SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is more contagious

T478K is the professional designation for the “Mexican variant” of SARS-CoV-2, which has just been described in the Journal of Medical Virology. – This variant was increasingly widespread among the population of North America, especially Mexico. Currently, it represents more than 50 percent. Viruses in this area. The rate of expansion of the virus is similar to the so-called British variant – Business Coordinator Prof. Federico Giorgi.
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

‘This is the worst cover-up in human history’

(CNN) — Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, a top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed Sunday the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are the “worst cover-up” in human history. “You know, I do think it’s more likely than not it emerged out of the lab. Most likely accidentally,” McCaul...
Public Healthpublichealthcollaborative.org

Posts Claim Fauci’s Emails Prove COVID-19 Virus Engineered, Masks Unnecessary

Several social media posts have misinterpreted or misrepresented the recently released emails of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. One post points to an email in which Dr. Fauci advised the recipient against wearing a mask because virus particles may pass through the fibers as an indication that everyone was lied to about the need to wear masks. But this email was from February 2020, when the scientific consensus was that people should only wear a mask if they were showing symptoms. As the pandemic developed and more was understood about how the virus was transmitted, officials began to recommend that everyone wear masks around non-members of their households. Other emails were used to fuel claims that Dr. Fauci and other scientists agreed that the SARS-CoV-2 was engineered. In fact, one researcher acknowledged the possibility that some “unusual features” of the virus may have been engineered, noting that “there are still further analyses to be done.” In an article published two months later, the researcher concluded that their analysis indicated the virus was not engineered or manipulated.
Sciencegruntstuff.com

New studies claim COVID-19 immunity may last years

Most individuals who get well from COVID-19 may have immunity that lasts at the least a 12 months and even longer — and may not want a booster shot after being vaccinated, as pair of recent studies counsel. The primary research, printed Monday within the journal Nature, discovered most individuals...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus: Shifts in land use could be creating ‘hotspots’ for Covid-carrying bats, study finds

A new study has found that changes in land use in Asia are inadvertently creating conditions ideally suited to the horseshoe bats that can carry coronavirus and which threaten to serve as “hotspots” for the disease’s further transmission from animals to humans.While the precise origins of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has not been definitively established, it is widely believed by scientists to have first passed from one of the bats to a human via a wet market in the city of Wuhan, China, in November 2019, perhaps by way of an intermediate host such as a pangolin.Now the findings...
Sciencedomigood.com

'Too risky to pursue': Wuhan lab 'bat woman' and US expert warned against performing gain of function experiments in 2015 paper after they created a coronavirus capable of infecting human cells

The head of the Wuhan virology lab and a University of North Carolina expert warned of the immense danger posed by their own 'gain of function' research after creating a new form of coronavirus - and said it was potentially 'too risky to pursue' in a 2015 report, it has been revealed.
Sciencegranthshala.com

‘Rare’ genome sequencing almost certainly proves Covid WAS deliberately made in a Chinese lab before it leaked to the world: Another expert study makes bombshell claim

Two US experts have penned a damning essay saying that science strongly suggests the novel coronavirus Was manufactured inside a Chinese laboratory. Claim Drs. was done by Stephen Quay, CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Atosa Therapeutics Inc., and Richard Mueller, a professor of physics at the University of Washington. california Berkeley, Inn wall street journal on Sunday.
AgricultureDiscover Mag

How Scientists Are Creating the Crops of the Future

(Credit: YEINISM/Shutterstock) In Kansas, a small team of scientists is working on what they hope will be the grain of the future. To the untrained eye, the long-stemmed, seed-topped wheatgrass looks quite similar to the normal wheat that sways in farm fields across the central U.S. But researchers at a nonprofit called The Land Institute, based in Salina, Kansas, have spent decades fine-tuning their flagship product with year after year of selective breeding.