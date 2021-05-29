Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking Jalen Hurts among NFL’s starting QBs for 2021

Posted by 
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we approach summer, the NFL season is only months away. For the Eagles, a new coaching staff has arrived and the page has been turned on the last era. That includes a changing of the guard at quarterback.

www.audacy.com
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
297
Followers
894
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Qbs#Top Ranking#Cardinals#Falcons#Afc Championship Games#Mvp#Titans#Cousins#Justin Fields#Saints#Dolphins#Qbs#Nfl History#Quarterbacks#1 000 Yard Rushing Season#Game#The Eagles#Athleticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Team's QB Situation Heading into 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL offseason has been all about the quarterbacks, and for good reason. It's the most important position in team sports, and the franchises that don't have a good one are desperate to add one. We saw starters like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold and Carson Wentz traded....
NFLNBC Sports

T.Y. Hilton excited for “the return of deep shots” with Carson Wentz

Compared Carson Wentz to Andrew Luck, with whom the receiver entered the NFL in 2012. Hilton said after the first day of on-field work at organized team activities that Wentz’s arm strength jumped out. “He has a big arm. It’s going to be money,” Hilton said, via Olivia Ray of...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Wentz missed Monday's practice with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, per coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports. Reich described Wentz as "under the weather" and doesn't expect this illness to linger, as he hopes Wentz will be ready to practice again in 24 hours. Unless Wentz's absence stretches well beyond expectations, this illness should have little impact on his ability to build rapport with the Colts' receivers in camp.
NFLwgnradio.com

Carson Wentz takes in first experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS – The pageantry of May is a cultural staple of Central Indiana, but new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz readily admits Indianapolis Motor Speedway is unfamiliar territory to him. “I don’t have much of a history with racing at all,” says Wentz. “Pulling up, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
NFLFox 59

Compromise shortens Colts’ offseason work, cancels mandatory minicamp

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s doubtful each side achieved its primary objective, but that’s the nature of compromise. Recent give-and-take between management and players resulted in an altered, condensed offseason program for the Indianapolis Colts. That includes the cancellation of the three-day mandatory minicamp in June. Now, a team dealing with an...
NFLNBC Sports

Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: I stick my neck out for people I believe in

When the Colts acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles earlier this year, much was made of his relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philly before coming to Indianapolis and worked closely with the quarterback in that role. That work has left Reich with confidence that Wentz can bounce back from a dreadful 2020 season and lead the Colts to a winning season.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts tops Carson Wentz in recent QB ranking

Carson Wentz #11 and Jalen Hurts #2, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) If you’re reading this, you’re probably a Philadelphia Eagles fan. If that’s the case, you’ve probably learned, throughout your years of cheering for this team that this is a fan base that loves a good debate (or an opportunity to argue with one another, whichever comes first).
NFLNBC Sports

Jason Kelce opens up on Carson Wentz's 2021 collapse

Nobody had a closer view of Carson Wentz’s historic 2020 collapse than Jason Kelce, who snapped him the football more than 800 times. Kelce spent five years with Wentz, became very close with him and was caught in the middle during a breakdown between a coach that he thinks the world of and a quarterback he thinks the world of.
NFLNBC Sports

Fantasy football rankings 2021: Top 20 QBs in your draft

Want to win your fantasy football league in 2021? Drafting the right quarterback is a great place to start. Not only is quarterback the highest-scoring position in fantasy -- the top 11 point-scorers last season were all QBs -- but it’s also one of the deepest. Case in point: The...
NFLUSA Today

NBC Sports ranks Colts' Frank Reich 11th among NFL head coaches

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was ranked as the 11th-best head coach in the NFL in the eyes of Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports. Career Record: 28-20 (.583) The back-up plan is always operating off his back foot. In the three years since Frank Reich was helicoptered in to clean up Josh McDaniels’ mess, he’s had three different quarterbacks, none of whom were stylistically similar. 2021 will make it 4-for-4, though Reich won’t be starting from scratch with Carson Wentz after ushering him into the league in Philadelphia. It will still be the adaptable coach’s biggest challenge yet. Wentz was one of the worst players in all of football last season, addicted to freelancing while nevertheless failing to hit big plays. Top 10 in rushing attempts under both Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, Reich will have to maintain balance while rediscovering Wentz’s sweet spot as a passer. With Andrew Luck, it was prace. Jacoby Brissett, deliberation. Philip Rivers, quick passing. Wentz lacks Brissett’s dual-threat and Rivers’ accuracy, so there will be no copy and pasting of blueprints. That would be daunting for any head coach, but Reich has proven quite literally every season he’s up to the challenge. If Reich ever gets a constant beyond “change,” a deeper playoff run could await.
NFLaudacy.com

Ranking the most clutch QBs in Eagles history

If you could pick one quarterback in Eagles history to win a big game, who would you pick?. It is an interesting question, and considering the Eagles’ interesting history at the position, not the easiest one to figure out. The answer could be their best quarterback of all time, but...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith among most exciting new QB-pass catcher combinations

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 8) Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith — Jalen Hurts has to prove he can be a franchise quarterback this season — otherwise, the Eagles will move in a different direction in 2022, when they’ll have more cap space and two to three first-round picks (whether the 2022 pick acquired from Indy in exchange for Carson Wentz will be a first- or second-rounder is dependent on how much Wentz plays). So I’m expecting to see Hurts lean a lot on DeVonta Smith’s playmaking ability. The 10th overall pick adds instant juice to an Eagles pass-catching corps that, as mentioned in the Colts’ blurb, helped hasten Wentz’s exit from Philly. After all, while Smith was catching 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2020, the Eagles were failing to field a single player who could log more than 53 catches or 539 receiving yards. Oh, and though Hurts and Smith didn’t peak at Alabama at the same time, they did spend time on the field together, and that has to count for something. 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor could also lend a hand if he’s able to learn to run routes better.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into a new era of football this season after making some major offseason changes. Among those changes was the decision to trade longtime starting quarterback Carson Wentz and moving on from head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts will be the franchise quarterback and Nick Sirianni was hired away from his position as offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts to be the Eagles’ new head coach.
NFLjioforme.com

Can the top two QBs in the 2016 class revive their careers? – NFL Sports

In the 2016 QB class, three quarterbacks were successful in the league early on, but by 2021, only one remains on the draft team. The first two picks in the draft, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff, both marked the door to proverbs after 2020. NFL Season. But not before signing each team and a lucrative extension.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

NFL Coach Rankings 2021

The state of NFL coaching is actually quite good. The best continue to change with the times while the worst are no longer getting recycled. Teams now hunt for the next Sean McVay instead of becoming John Fox’s fourth employer. Coaches have never had more information at their disposal, and they are making use of it, designing smarter passing attacks and cutting down on mindless rushes. On defense, there is a growing understanding that, yes, stopping the pass is more important than the run. There are still bad coaches, but they are considerably better than their counterparts from even 10 years ago.
NFLCBS Sports

The Jalen Hurts experience: How the Eagles QB's cool, quiet fierceness makes believers on and off the field

Averion Hurts Jr. is seated on the armrest of the family couch. Actually, it's a leather love seat, but no one's focused on that right now. It's the second night of the 2020 NFL Draft, and America is watching this particular living room -- tucked somewhere in Houston, Texas -- for something other than furniture. A stationary ESPN camera, positioned in the corner of the room, provides the view. Averion, along with six others packed around him, gets the same view from his own TV.