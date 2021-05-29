Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

North Korea Can Try to Shoot Down an F-35. But Can It Make the Mark?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 16 days ago

Charlie Gao

F-35 Stealth Fighter, Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3Pzl_0aFQwodw00

If the ROKAF already has air-to-air and air-to-ground covered, where does the F-35A fit in the picture?

North Korea Can Try to Shoot Down an F-35. But Can It Make the Mark?

Here's What You Need to Remember: South Korea hopes to eventually buy forty F-35As and should have ten F-35As by the end of the year.

The ROKAF, South Korea’s Air Force received their first F-35A fighter jets in April 2019 . The ROKAF hopes to eventually buy forty F-35As and should have ten F-35As by the end of the year.

But how do these aircraft fit into the ROKAF’s existing fleet of aircraft? What role could they play in countering the North Korean KPAF?

The ROKAF already fields a variety of advanced American fighters, including over one hundred KF-16Cs and around 60 F-15K Slam Eagles. The KF-16C is fully integrated with the American AMRAAM air-to-air missile, which the ROKAF fields in the AIM-120C-5 and AIM-120C-7 variants.

More from The National Interest Could North Korea Shoot Down a U.S. F-35 Fighter? (Kim Can Try)
North Korea Has Dreams Of Shooting Down An F-35 (Could It Succeed?) The Air Force Could Defeat North Korea, But How Many Planes Die?

The combination of the KF-16C and AMRAAM vastly outclasses the majority of fighters the KPAF can field. The bulk of the KPAF fighter fleet is built out of MiG-21 variants and the J-7 fighter, which can only mount short-range infrared air-to-air missiles. KF-16Cs could just fire AMRAAMs, turn around and bug out before the KPAF MiGs lock on, though individual conditions could dictate engagement at shorter ranges.

While the KPAF do have more advanced MiG-23 and MiG-29 fighters (which variants and specific numbers vary from source to source), the quality of the radars and missiles on these fighters still falls far short of the KF-16C and AMRAAM combination.

The F-15K Slam Eagle, while an excellent air-to-air fighter in its own right is more focused on air-to-ground operations, being built on the base of the USAF’s F-15E Strike Eagle. The F-15K has been seen with the Sniper targeting pod , which allows it to self-designate targets for laser-guided bombs and more efficiently detect and engage both tactical and strategic ground targets.

So if the ROKAF already has air-to-air and air-to-ground covered, where does the F-35A fit in the picture?

The answer probably lies in the F-35’s sensors. The F-35 has powerful electro-optical sensors that can be used to target aircraft. In Red Flag 2019, the F-35’s optical sensors played a large role in its success in a heavy electronic warfare (EW) environment, where fourth-generation fighters like the F-16C were “blind.” North Korean MiG-29s also have forward-facing electro-optical sensors of their own, although these are systems from the 1980s that don’t have the sensitivity or resolution of modern Russian and American sensors.

A potential engagement with North Korea would likely involve heavy EW and jamming. In the border skirmish in early 2019, India and Pakistan both claimed to have used EW to their advantage in aerial combat. India claims to have totally jammed the radars of Pakistan Air Force aircraft during the February 26 raid, and a controversial article suggests that the loss of an Indian MiG was caused due to Pakistan jamming of radio links to the command.

The F-35A’s advanced communications and sensors would prevent similar incidents from happening. The ROKAF might opt to fly the F-35A in formations with fourth-generation aircraft to provide better situational awareness and communications capability, enhancing the ability of the entire formation to fly and fight. Usage in such a role would mitigate one of the biggest criticisms of the F-35, the limited onboard weapon capacity.

Alternatively, the F-35A might be assigned to dangerous suppression or destruction of enemy air defenses (SEAD/DEAD) missions. The stealth and onboard jamming capabilities of the F-35 would make it more survivable than the ROKAF’s 4th generation aircraft in such a role.

Charlie Gao studied Political and Computer Science at Grinnell College and is a frequent commentator on defense and national security issues. This article first appeared in 2018.

Image : Flickr

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighter Aircraft#Flickr#Combat Aircraft#U S Fighter Jets#Tactical Aircraft#Rokaf#F 35as#American#Kf 16cs#K Slam Eagles#The Air Force#Kpaf#Mig 29#Usaf#Strike Eagle#Russian#Pakistan Air Force#Indian#Grinnell College#North Korean Mig 29s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militaryhelloniceworld.com

G7 Summit panic: Fears grow Russian missile submarine is stalking UK coast | World | News

Reports have surfaced the RAF has been engaged in “unusual” operations in the sea near the venue where the event is taking place. Sea and air forces from the combined G7 nations are conducting exercises to protect against a possible threat from Russia, according to US media. The reports claim air forces from the combined nations have been conducting “unusual” operations off the coast where the G7 event is taking place.
EconomyPosted by
National Interest

An Economic Blueprint for North Korea

It would be simplistic to think that developing detailed blueprints for economic development could on its own cut through decades of conflict and mistrust, triggering political and economic reform. But by expanding the terms of the debate it might move the needle on peace.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Air & Space Brief: F-35 production, post-COVID; Air Force One, late; Over the Horizon, explained...

Hello and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter, a weekly look at the events and headlines shaping military aviation and aerospace policy. Lockheed Martin says it’s returning to “more of a normal operation” after a year of COVID-19-induced delays and closure on its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter line, the company’s vice president told Defense One. The company plans to deliver between 135 and 139 of the jets in 2021.
Aerospace & Defenseeturbonews.com

Raptor fighter jets scrambled over Pacific Ocean

Three US F-22 Raptor jets were deployed yesterday, Sunday, June 13, 2021, over the Pacific Ocean. The jets were launched from Hawaii’s Hickam Air Force Base at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct an “irregular air patrol.”. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. It is unknown...
PoliticsThe Daily Star

‘If we lose: North Korea’

Before he was killed, Khet Thi's poems railed eloquently against Myanmar's sudden coup, joining a deluge of protest verse celebrating democracy demonstrators and defying the military's brutal war on words. As soldiers unleashed a violent crackdown on resistance to the army takeover, he implored the public to stand firm against...