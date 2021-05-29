Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

What Will Joe Biden Do About Spiking Inflation?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 16 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

Inflation,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obCaF_0aFQwmsU00

Prices climbed 3.6 percent in April from the prior year, a jump that is likely to be at the center of economic talks at the White House as inflation continues to rise.

What Will Joe Biden Do About Spiking Inflation?

Prices climbed 3.6 percent in April from the prior year, a jump that is likely to be at the center of economic talks at the White House as inflation continues to rise.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis released data on Friday revealing that prices increased 0.6 percent in the past month. Consumer spending, however, skidded 0.1 percent in April compared to March, just as stimulus money began to dry up.

But the recent data is unlikely to sound the alarm at the Federal Reserve, as Fed leaders have noted that a rise in inflation will be temporary, with prices leveling out as the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The Fed has pushed lawmakers to stay patient in the meantime, giving the labor market time to fully recuperate after the period of economic uncertainty.

“My judgment right now is that the recent inflation that we have seen will be temporary. It's not something that's endemic,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen , a former Fed chair, said at a hearing Thursday.

More from The National Interest Joe Biden's Next Challenge: Should the Eviction Moratorium Be Lifted? Boomonomics: Biden’s Massive Spending Will Drive the U.S. Economy Joe Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Is Nothing Short of a Disaster

“I expect it to last, however, for several more months, and to see high annual rates of inflation through the end of this year.”

Some experts, however, argued that while some of the price increases might be temporary, others could be more permanent.

“Rise in prices of some of the underlying components like travel services, used motor vehicles, etc. could be transitory and reflective of pent-up demand, but there are others such as medical care services where the rebound might be more structural and worth keeping an eye on,” Anu Gaggar, a senior global investment analyst for Commonwealth Financial Network, told the New York Post.

After-tax income also dropped 15.1 percent in April from the record level it reached in March when the $1,400 stimulus payments first hit the pockets of millions of Americans. In March, after-tax income spiked 22.7 percent from a month earlier.

The bureau’s data will likely propel Republicans to bash President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package that they claim over-stimulated the economy.

Former treasury secretary Larry Summers recently surfaced his concerns over the administration’s massive pandemic bill in an op-ed piece , arguing, “Now, the primary risk to the U.S. economy is overheating—and inflation.”

But other factors, like the widespread labor shortage and delay in receiving needed materials and supplies, may also be forcing businesses to drive up prices.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report and The Hill.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Infrastructure#U S Prices#U S House Prices#Economic Stimulus#The White House#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#The New York Post#Americans#Republicans#The Washington Post#U S News World Report#President Joe Biden#Fed Leaders#Stimulus Money#Economic Uncertainty#Consumer Spending#Stimulus Package#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
U.S. Politicstherealdeal.com

What Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan holds for real estate

President Joe Biden offered a series of concessions to Senate Republicans this week, the White House said, as he negotiates passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure deal — a plan that would have huge implications for the real estate industry. In an Oval Office meeting, Biden proposed that a new...
Politicspalmerreport.com

Good news for Joe Biden

Good news came for President Biden via the May jobs report according to the New York Times. 559,000 jobs were added last month, indicating growth of the economy albeit slow. Economists believe the labor market is “sorting itself out” while some employers continue to claim difficulty in finding workers. This number is double the April number, which indicates that we are slowly returning to some semblance of normal, and that gives us hope for the future. Making this news even more positive is the Labor Department’s report that unemployment fell to 5.8%. Economists believe that we may see a bit of “up and down” in the numbers as our economy gets its footing back.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Eurozone inflation hits 2%, what will the ECB do?

The PPT spends The ESF's funds to defend the dollar... Inflation is not transitory... Good Day… And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! I like holiday-shortened weeks! And I’m not even employed any longer! Day one of being by myself wasn’t unlike most days… I read I researched, I napped, and tried to stay awake to watch my beloved Cardinals play the daunting Dodgers… I only made it for 3 innings the night before! Darn Pacific Time games! Well, little Evie came home from the hospital yesterday, I was relieved, to say the least! My girl was sick, and I didn’t like that one iota! Ahhh, the joys of daycare… sharing germs… The weather here is weird… Just plain weird… chilly days, no sun, strange brew, mother nature, girl what’s inside of you? (Cream, with an addition by Chuck!) Paul McCartney and Wings greets me this morning with their song: Let ‘Em In…
BusinessBloomberg

Bond Front-Runners Don't Care About Inflation

To get John Authers' newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. Super Thursday is with us. In the next few hours, we will find out how the European Central Bank intends to adjust monetary policy as Europe finally brings the pandemic under control, and we will also get to see whether the startling jump in April’s U.S. inflation numbers persisted or even accelerated in May. A lot hinges on this. And yet markets have behaved as though the outcome of these events were already known. There has been a sharp move away from bets on inflation. The fall in the benchmark 10-year yield since it peaked two months ago has now been equivalent to a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, and Wednesday saw it drop below 1.5% for the first time since March. With two-year yields staying almost unchanged, this means that the yield curve has flattened in the last three months.
BusinessNPR

As Inflation Rises, Will The Fed Make A Move To Counter The Hike?

The Federal Reserve meets this week, and there is a lot to talk about. The U.S. is in economic recovery mode as we emerge from the worst days of the pandemic. Jobs are coming back, but slowly. And last week, the Labor Department released data showing that consumer prices have risen 5% over the past year.
BusinessNBC Miami

Paul Tudor Jones Rips Fed on Inflation, Says Credibility Is at Stake

Paul Tudor Jones said this week's Fed meeting could be the most important in Chairman Jerome Powell's career. That's because he thinks the Fed is too sanguine about inflation, which central bank officials see as transitory and unlikely to persist. The economy is "already red hot" and doesn't need all...
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Why Yellen may be right not to fear inflation

Some prominent economists are concerned that the U.S. is entering an era of permanently higher inflation, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell believe the current spike will be temporary. So far, this debate has largely been missing three dimensions: what the best forecasters are saying, what’s happening in other countries, and steps that can be taken to attenuate problems in the supply chain.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Biden has some 'splainin' to do about Tony Fauci

Anthony Fauci may be facing some serious accusations of lying about the origins of the coronavirus, of lying about the efficacy of the face masks, of lying about the types of research U.S. taxpayers may have been funding in Wuhan’s lab — but President Joe Biden says not to worry.
BusinessBloomberg

One Reason U.S. Treasuries Don’t Seem That Worried About Inflation

In the aftermath of the 2008 subprime crisis, regulators became determined to stamp out the kind of funding stresses that had brought the financial system to its knees. Efforts at shoring up the system included new liquidity requirements that required large banks to hold big buffers of ostensibly safe and liquid assets that could be used to protect against outflows.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Joe Biden’s reforming agenda at risk of dying a slow death in Congress

Transformational change, such as a huge infrastructure bill and voting rights protections, are hamstrung by antiquated procedures that give an effective veto to the minority. Joe Biden’s first hundred days surpassed progressive expectations with the scope of their ambition. His second hundred days are being mugged by reality: the one that says Washington DC is a place where dreams go to die.