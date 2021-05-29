Where are they now? Ali Spencer manifests her dream job: from GMVS to the U.S. Ski Team

The Canada Ski Teams are ready to take on the world in the 2021/22 season and today Alpine Canada Alpin is pleased to announce the athletes who have met published nomination criteria. As the world prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and another great World Cup season ahead, this group of proud Canadians are ready to reach for their peak and inspire Canadians to thrive in winter along side them. The teams will spend the spring and summer months training in preparation for next season. The Canadian Para-Alpine Ski Team and Canadian Ski Cross Team are based out of the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific in Whistler, BC while the Canadian Alpine Ski Team relies heavily on the Canadian Sport Institute in Calgary with athletes training in their home provinces over the summer. The Canada Ski Teams will be formally introduced in the fall.Athlete nominations are based on meeting published nomination criteria which are available at AlpineCanada.org.Canadian Alpine Ski TeamMen’s Team Lead: Mark Tilston Women’s Team Lead: Manuel Gamper Ali Nullmeyer (Georgian Peaks Ski Club, Aug. 21, 1998) Amelia Smart (Panorama Ski Club, Aug. 1, 1998) Asher Jordan (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, Nov. 23, 1999)Britt Richardson (Calgary Alpine Racing Club, May 25, 2003) Broderick Thompson (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, April 19, 1994) Brodie Seger (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, Dec. 28, 1995) Cameron Alexander (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, May 31, 1997) Cassidy Gray (Team Panorama Ski Club, Jan. 25, 2001) Erik Read (Banff Alpine Racers, May 31, 1991) Erin Mielzynski (Georgian Peaks Ski Club, May 25, 1990) James Crawford (Whistler Mountain Ski Club/Georgian Peaks Ski Club, May 3, 1997) Jeffrey Read (Banff Alpine Racers, Oct. 1, 1997) Kyle Alexander (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, March 17, 1999) Laurence St-Germain (Club de Ski Mt-Sainte-Anne, May 30, 1994) Liam Wallace (Sunshine Alpine Racers, Sept. 3, 1999) Marie-Michèle Gagnon (Mont Orignal, April 25, 1989) Riley Seger (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, April 21, 1997) Roni Remme (Alpine Ski Club, Feb. 14, 1996) Sam Mulligan (Grouse Mountain Tyee Ski Club, Feb. 20, 1997)Trevor Philp (Banff Alpine Racers, May 1, 1992)Valerie Grenier (Club de Ski Mont-Tremblant, Oct. 30, 1996) Release courtesy of Alpine Canada.