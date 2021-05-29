Audubon Dakota announces new conservation program, Deer license apps due June 2 etc.

Drought has hit much of the Prairie Pothole Region, and the dry conditions will likely affect duck production in 2021. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s May water index was down 80 percent from the previous year and almost 68 percent lower than the long-term (1948 through 2020) average. The percentage-based decline in the number of wetlands holding water was the largest in the survey’s history. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that most of North Dakota is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought.