Audubon Dakota announces new conservation program, Deer license apps due June 2 etc.

By Brad Dokken
Grand Forks Herald
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new program from Audubon Dakota offers incentives for North Dakota landowners and producers interested in establishing conservation practices on their working lands. In a news release, Audubon Dakota said producers can apply for the Conservation Forage Program starting June 7 and continuing through Aug. 6. Audubon Dakota and partners have scheduled a one-hour informational webinar for Tuesday, June 1, to guide interested producers through an overview of the program, cost-share options and application steps. Register for the webinar at https://act.audubon.org/a/conservation-forage-program-webinar.

