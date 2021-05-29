Audubon Dakota announces new conservation program, Deer license apps due June 2 etc.
A new program from Audubon Dakota offers incentives for North Dakota landowners and producers interested in establishing conservation practices on their working lands. In a news release, Audubon Dakota said producers can apply for the Conservation Forage Program starting June 7 and continuing through Aug. 6. Audubon Dakota and partners have scheduled a one-hour informational webinar for Tuesday, June 1, to guide interested producers through an overview of the program, cost-share options and application steps. Register for the webinar at https://act.audubon.org/a/conservation-forage-program-webinar.www.grandforksherald.com