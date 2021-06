Gloucester fiber artist Janet Griffin has been named the June Artist of the Month at the Bay School Community Arts Center in Mathews. Griffin considers herself a hand-weaver and works with both cotton and wool yarns on a four-shaft loom to build fabric as well as tapestries, said a press release. Her tapestries are based on the techniques developed by Theo Moorman, an English weaver who worked in the 1940s and ’50s. She also enjoys creating with felted wool.