Boho Inspired Color of the Year Styled Shoot

Shades of pink and blue mix perfectly in this styled shoot full of vibrant African Wedding inspiration. Planner Evelyn Kibwana of Events by Evelyn shares,. The inspiration behind this styled shoot was to present an illustration of a traditional wedding infused with love, romance, and modern design to the entire aesthetic. As a child of immigrants and married to an African, I’m always connected to and reminded of how beautiful culture and traditions can be, and I wanted to plan a styled shoot that will bring that vision to life. African weddings are full of color and vibrancy with the attired to replicate one of majesty. In order to bring out the authenticity of this styled shoot, I deliberately hand-picked exclusively African and Caribbean vendors to work with on the entire project, and the results were something to marvel at, and I wanted to share it with the rest of the world.