Boho Inspired Color of the Year Styled Shoot

From Elias Kordelakos: "France is blessed with countless picturesque venues to have a destination wedding. Chateau Soutard is situated among the vineyards of the historic Saint Emilion. The scenery inspired us to use the grape leaves in all aspects of the shoot. From the centerpieces to the stationery. To me as a photographer, working in a place like that provides huge flexibility as you can make sure you have the best light for every part of a wedding. The Chateau is situated close to one of France’s most picturesque villages and having a photo shoot there was a great addition to the gallery. Chateau Soutard is a fantastic venue to have your destination wedding in France for all these reasons. For the invitation suite, we used vineyard leaves and greenery as a primary source of inspiration. A custom wreath crest in a romantic shape and adorned with ethereal leaves took center stage on the invitation card. Complimentary handmade drawings complimented the rest of the stationery and a hand-sketched illustration of the chateau Soutard adding prestige to the design. All of these paired with gold foil and blind letterpress touches for a luxury result with soft sage green and cream handmade paper texture, linen, calligraphy and a custom envelope liner. For an extra romantic and organic touch, we incorporated natural wood for the formal invitation card."