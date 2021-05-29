Cancel
Public Health

Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for first dose of Covid vaccine

By Patrick Sawer,
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cambridge has received her first Covid vaccination, lending her public support to the drive to inoculate Britain. The Duchess, wearing a short sleeved white top to make the process easier, was photographed receiving the jab at the Science Museum in London, where an NHS volunteer administered the vaccine.

www.telegraph.co.uk
Prince William
