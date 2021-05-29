“Taxi Driver” Cast Share Their Affection For The Drama In Closing Comments

It’s clear idol-actress Hyeri is quite beloved and popular within K-ent, she is always friendly and sincere whenever I see her doing variety and interviews and so many other stars speak highly of her. So it’s no surprise that she got a beverage truck sent to her on the set of KBS sageuk Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom. It’s scheduled for airing towards the end of 2021 and stars her, Yoo Seung Ho, Byun Woo Seok, and Kang Mina, and while it could be a case of one strong actor leading a trio of pretty faces I’m getting less worried after watching Hyeri in My Roommate is a Gumiho. If she plays a character she connects with and taps into her expressiveness then it could work because she’s really good at generating chemistry. It was clear in Answer Me 1988 as she has chemistry with everyone in that drama and now she’s doing the same in Gumiho. She looks cute in Joseon garb and I’m glad she’s playing a downtrodden female lead at the start of the drama rather than an upright lady type.