Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Wants A Physical Relationship With Her

By Chaunce Hayden
Ok Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire reality star Kim Kardashian is living in complete fear and is seeking protection from a man she claims is trying to get inside her home. The alleged stalker is a man who claims to be in love with Kardashian and is getting dangerously frustrated. The threat is so real that Kardashian and her lawyer Shawn Holley wasted no time on Friday, May 28, getting a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man named Charles Peter Zelenoff.

okmagazine.com
