Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Wants A Physical Relationship With Her

If you thought the most challenging part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding romance would be figuring out where he could find room for his Kourtney-dedicated tattoos, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. (BTW, he’s inking them over existing tattoos now — there’s one Kourtney tribute on his chest and another on his arm.) Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex, has reportedly been claiming that an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker led to her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) Now, an insider is responding to these rumors. A Page Six source said on May 17 that Kim and Travis have zero romantic history together. Say it with me: Thank God.