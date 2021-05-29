Michigan restoring work-search rule for unemployment effective Sunday

Michigan is reinstating a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits show they are actively searching for work, effective Sunday, but has no plan to end a $300 weekly federal supplement going to 816,000 jobless residents.

All seven of the state’s Republican U.S. House members wrote a letter to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday urging a halt to the extra payment, which is on top of maximum state benefits of $362 per week.

WXYZ, 2021

“We call on you to end participation in this program to get our state’s economy back on track and ensure our employers have access to the talent they need to return to normal,” they wrote, echoing a call that at least one small business group made last week.

But Lynda Robinson, spokeswoman for the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, said it does not plan to end any federal unemployment programs, including for self-employed or gig workers who began qualifying at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

UIA Work Search Requirement to Be Reinstated by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

The work-search requirement, which was waived starting in March 2020, will be restored. Claimants will have to conduct at least one work-search activity for each week they certify for benefits.

Work Search Activities List by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan , with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group .

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.