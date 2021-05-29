A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On early Friday morning, a driver hit and killed a pedestrian while he was trying to avoid another in the street in west Phoenix.

The fatal incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. on Bethany Home Road in the area of 35th Avenue. As per police, a man was standing in the left turn lane on Bethany Home, waiting for his girlfriend, who had fallen. A driver traveling westbound spotted the woman and avoided hitting her, but unfortunately he did not see the man and struck him. The unknown victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police mentioned that the driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene. Authorities do not believe that driver impairment was a factor in the crash. Officials restricted Bethany Home Road between 36th and 38th avenues for investigation.

The crash remains under active review.

