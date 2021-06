Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token referred to as “an experiment in decentralized spontaneous neighborhood constructing” by its founder generally known as Ryoshi. Launched as a meme token in 2020, it turned the largest buzz within the spring of 2021. Such reputation has been brought about partly by the rising consciousness of the existence of meme cash (SHIB is nicknamed “Dogecoin killer”) and largely due to Elon Musk’s tweets. His staff can also be impressed by the WallStreetBets subreddit that takes on Wall Avenue giants for instance of the decentralized collective effort. SHIB’s rules are: construct one thing from scratch, forge a neighborhood with out pre-existing connections, and naturally a love for Shiba Inu canines.