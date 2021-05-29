Interactive Installation Immerses Viewers in Shifting Ecosystems of Their Own Creation

AUSTERIA has been gracing dancefloors and speakers with a plethora of heaters, and we were lucky enough to sit down for a chat with her. There’s been an immense rise in the scene from up-and-coming artists over the last year – especially from a handful of talented women ready to make their mark. One of those women who’s been taking things by storm is none other than AUSTERIA, a Maryland-based producer with huge things to say with her sound. She’s always had a passion for dubstep so it was no question that was the music she was drawn to create.