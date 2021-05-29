Interactive Installation Immerses Viewers in Shifting Ecosystems of Their Own Creation
Immersive art experiences have become popular in recent years for the unique and Instagram-worthy excitement they provide. International art collective teamLab—an interdisciplinary group of artists, engineers, animators, and various other specialists—creates interactive digital art installations which allow the viewer to become an active participant in the artwork. The collective's work has been shown at venues worldwide, including New York, Paris, London, Beijing, and more. For its latest installation, teamLab brings its immersive worlds to Barcelona, Spain.