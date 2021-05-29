Cancel
New Orleans Saints ‘triplets’ gain respectable marks

By Leigh Oleszczak
Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints might have a new quarterback but that doesn’t mean their ‘triplets’ (quarterback, running back, and wide receiver trio) is thought of any less. On CBS Sports’ rankings of NFL triplets, Jared Dubin has the Saints at No. 15. The Saints’ triplets would be Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas so it’s not hard to see why they were given a decent ranking despite the transition from Drew Brees to a new quarterback.

Drew Brees
