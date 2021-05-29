Muskellunge Fishing Season starts today

We kicked of the 2021 season with a great night on West Battle Lake. Two of our Battle Lake teams placed in the top eight out of 40 teams! We competed against Parkers Prairie, West Central Area and Fergus Falls. Coming in second place was Case Olson with Boat Captain Tim Lang. Coming in third place was Aiden Buehler, Sawyer Christensen and Mason Dalluge with Boat Captain Keith Eisenmenger. Great job to all of the teams that participated! We would like to thank the Battle Lake Area Sporting Club members who came out and helped cook hot dogs for all the anglers. A huge thanks to our sponsors for making another year happen: Battle Lake Area Sporting Club, Crossroads Convenience Center, Weichert Realtors Paulson Land Company (Tim McCarte), Dan Barbre Construction, 1st Lakes Agency, Shutter’s Tire, Auto & Towing, Cam Pro Seal Coating, Bobbers Down Fish House Rentals, Salon 2.1.0, Vining Grill, Andie O’Connell, Ben’s Bait, Lakes Area Trailers, Scheels and Weichert Realtors/Paulson Land Company.