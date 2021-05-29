Cancel
Muskellunge Fishing Season starts today

By NYS DEC
adirondackalmanack.com
 26 days ago

The DEC has announced the opening of 2021 muskellunge fishing season, a fish also known as the muskie or musky. The season officially opens today in inland waters, and June 19 for the Great Lakes, including Lake Erie, Upper Niagara River, Lower Niagara River, and Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

