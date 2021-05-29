Muskellunge Fishing Season starts today

Bass fishing is officially under way and valley anglers are out in full force in search of old bucket mouth!. The bass fishing season for Fisheries Management Zone (FMZ) 15 gets underway on the fourth Saturday in June, each year, two weeks later than most other sport fish. From a conservation standpoint, a later season allows for smallmouth and largemouth bass to complete their spawn, and for young bass to mature so they can fend for themselves. Let us help conserve one of North America’s most sought after fish.