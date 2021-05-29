Cancel
Jonathan Hazell emails me about inflation indicators

By Tyler Cowen
marginalrevolution.com
 17 days ago

You asked Mark Carney what the best indicators were for inflation. Let me take the liberty of giving you mine. 1) Median CPI inflation, i.e. the weighted median value of CPI inflation across products. This measure tracks the underlying signal in inflation because it filters out volatile shocks hitting certain industries (e.g. airlines or used cars now, healthcare during 2010-2015, food and energy perennially). Median CPI has a good time series correlation with unemployment, better than the other series (see Ball & Mazumder, JMCB 2019).

marginalrevolution.com
