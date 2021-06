The conceptual 'Robust Nest' has been designed by Fabien Roy in collaboration with the Essential Tech Center at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology as a newborn incubator for sub-Saharan countries. The system would maintain a compact design that is feature-rich and cost-effective, which would allow it to be easily transported and battery powered to handle power outages. The thermal battery within would keep the baby warm at all times and would combat against the 1.1-million newborns that succumb to hypothermia in the first month of life in sub-Saharan Africa, according to UNICEF.