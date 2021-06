The plan to lift all Covid restrictions later this month could be blown “off track” by surging infections, the government has admitted, with the case for pressing ahead now “ambiguous”.As the number of new cases hit a two-month high, Boris Johnson expressed his concerns that the elderly and vulnerable could be put at risk if what remains of the lockdown is lifted too soon, despite the success of the vaccination programme.In his first comments for almost a week, the prime minister again insisted he could “see nothing in the data at the moment that means we can’t go ahead”...