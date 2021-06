Stock up and set out for the ultimate six-pack of summer-beer-paired adventures. The sun is shining, the temperature is rising, and it’s time to indulge in some summertime craft beer. In your best interest (and for the purposes of “research”), we’ve compiled not only our picks for some of Michigan’s best warm-weather sippers but also the best places in the area to enjoy them — because the only thing that tastes better than a beer on a hot summer day in northern Michigan is a beer on a hot summer’s day adventure in northern Michigan.