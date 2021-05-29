Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’: Watch All of Buzzy Cohen’s Subtle ‘Trebek-isms’ Throughout 2-Week Guest Hosting Stint

By Madison Miller
 16 days ago
Unfortunately, “Jeopardy!” fans no longer get to see the wonderful late Alex Trebek host his favorite show for millions of viewers. However, some of the guest hosts on “Jeopardy!” have placed small little hidden phrases and actions Trebek was known for doing on stage. Or as some people call them, “Trebek-isms.” They’re like Easter eggs for longtime fans of the show to notice.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

