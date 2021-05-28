Microsoft: Russian SVR hackers target govt agencies from 24 countries
The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has discovered that the Russian-backed hackers behind the SolarWinds supply-chain attack are now coordinating an ongoing phishing campaign targeting government agencies worldwide. "This week we observed cyberattacks by the threat actor Nobelium targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations," MSTIC revealed. "This...www.bleepingcomputer.com