Microsoft: Russian SVR hackers target govt agencies from 24 countries

By Sergiu Gatlan
bleepingcomputer.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has discovered that the Russian-backed hackers behind the SolarWinds supply-chain attack are now coordinating an ongoing phishing campaign targeting government agencies worldwide. "This week we observed cyberattacks by the threat actor Nobelium targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations," MSTIC revealed. "This...

www.bleepingcomputer.com
Fraud CrimesCNN

Hackers have a devastating new target

(CNN Business) — A major gas pipeline. Dozens of government agencies. A Florida city's water supply. And now, one of the world's top meat producers. The last few months have seen a sharp rise in cyberattacks, often disrupting products and services that are key to our everyday lives. Many of those attacks have used ransomware, a set of tools that lets hackers gain access to computer systems and disrupt or lock them until they get paid.
Public Safetyava360.com

U.S. transit agencies targeted in recent wave of cyberattacks

Two new cyberattacks targeted U.S. transit agencies. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority and a Massachusetts ferry service both said their systems were recently compromised by hackers following Monday’s attacks on the world’s largest meat processing company, JBS SA. CBS News chief Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on the response from Washington, and CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joined Tanya Rivero to discuss.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Russian Hackers Broke Into Federal Agencies, U.S. Officials Suspect | #emailsecurity

Emboldened, the same group of hackers went on to invade the systems of the Democratic National Committee and top officials in Hillary Clinton’s campaign, touching off investigations and fears that permeated both the 2016 and 2020 contests. Another, more disruptive Russian intelligence agency, the G.R.U., is believed to be responsible for then making public the hacked emails at the D.N.C.
New York City, NYPosted by
Axios

Hackers breached New York's transit agency systems in April

A hacking group with supposed ties to the Chinese government breached the computer systems of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority in April, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing MTA documents. Why it matters: The revelation comes amid a surge of cyberattacks. "The breach was the third — and most...
Public SafetyLas Vegas Herald

New York subway system targeted by Chinese-linked hackers

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Suspected Chinese-linked hacking group penetrated the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's computer systems in the United States in April, exposing vulnerabilities in a vast transportation network that carries millions of people every day, according to MTA document. Although the hackers did not gain access to systems that...
Fraud Crimessoonerpolitics.org

Evening Edition: Russian Hackers Hitting American Consumers In Their Wallets

The FBI has said a Russian cyber-criminal group was behind the attack on JBS, the world's largest meat processing company, shutting down their operations in multiple countries. Besides large payouts by companies being held hostage, these ransomware attacks on American businesses hit the consumer in their pocket. FOX's Eben Brown speaks with Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX, about how these groups infiltrate a business and how to protect against it.
ComputersItproportal

Cryptomining attacks are targeting Kubernetes, Microsoft warns

Microsoft has issued a warning about ongoing cyberattacks targeting vulnerable Kubernetes clusters, with the goal of mining cryptocurrency for the attackers. The Redmond software giant identified a series of attacks against clusters running Kubeflow machine learning (ML) instances. Microsoft said the attacks started in late May, when its researchers spotted a sudden rise in TensorFlow machine learning pod reployments.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Hackers Are Targeting Video Game Companies

Over the last several years, many video game companies have experienced issues from hackers around the world. Hacking into the codes and accounts of executives has presented significant security and financial repercussions for employees and players alike. If you are a gamer or own a gaming business, it’s now more...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

Dominant companies a fat target for hackers and cyberwarfare

The recent ransomware attacks that temporarily crippled major U.S. suppliers of beef and fuel offer a frightening glimpse of the chaos cyberwarfare could sow, especially if the perpetrators were more focused on damaging critical infrastructure than reaping a financial bounty. Security experts underscore the potential national implications of the attacks,...
Public Safetyasumetech.com

Elon Musk Targeted By Anonymous Hacker Group: Report

Elon Musk, the CEO of technological giant Tesla was targeted by a notorious group of hackers who are liable for committing some of the biggest digital scams in the recent past. TMZ reported that the anonymous account has caused a lot of grief for different organizations including PayPal, Scientology is...
Public Safetynewsverses.com

Why US is so powerless towards suspected Russian ransomware hackers

The Biden administration has additionally promised to spice up defences towards assaults, enhance efforts to prosecute these accountable and construct diplomatic alliances to stress international locations that harbour ransomware gangs. Calls are rising for the administration to direct US intelligence businesses and the navy to assault ransomware gangs’ technical infrastructure...
Public Safetyshortpedia.com

China behind series of hacker strikes on Russian government agencies in 2020: Report

A US-based IT company has claimed that hackers from China were behind the series of cybersecurity attacks on the Russian government last year. Experts from the US company SentinelOne said that malicious code used in breaches into the Russian federal executives is similar to hacking tools associated with a broad set of suspected Chinese spies that have also targeted Asian governments in recent years, reported Cyberscoop.
IndustryPosted by
CBS News

Colonial Pipeline CEO defends paying nearly $5 million to Russian hackers

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount defended his company's handling of a cyberattack that took down one of the nation's largest fuel pipelines last month, including its decision to pay nearly $5 million in ransom to a Russia-based hacking group. CBS News' Debra Alfarone has the details. Then, CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how Colonial Pipeline fell victim to the hack and the White House's response to increased pressure to strengthen cyber defenses.