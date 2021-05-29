Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

10 Best Stocks This Past Week: AMC, Virgin Galactic, GameStop and More

By Alicia Stein
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w36pR_0aFQtc1100

Stocks finished Friday and the S&P 500 closed out May with its fourth straight month of gains as inflation data failed to dent investors' sentiment on the recovering U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 64 points, or 0.19%, to 34,529, the S&P 500 edged up 0.08% and the Nasdaq ticked 0.09% higher.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, GameStop (GME,) - Get Report and others are back at it. These Reddit stocks have been red hot and are starting to squeeze higher with strong upside rallies. As these so-called meme stock leaders fetch a bid, they’re dragging others higher too.

AMC shares jumped nearly 25% Friday, though reversed course by midday and at last check was down 4.49% at $29.50, though still up well over 100% for the week. The stock on Thursday posted its biggest one-day gain since January’s meme-stock retail-trading frenzy, pushing its market value past $10 billion for the first time.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report, which had its own flight-related catalyst - Rocket Cos. (RKT) - Get Report, BlackBerry (BB,) - Get Report and others have been enjoying some strong rallies. Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report has been trading well too, a stock that TheStreet's Jim Cramer said would be the next stock to rocket higher.

However, AMC has been the undisputed leader in the recent move, wrote TheStreet's Bret Kenwell. While GameStop sparked the first major short-squeeze trade earlier this year, it’s up “just” 45% over the past five days. While impressive, that pales in comparison to AMC, which is up 175%.

Anyone shorting the stocks of AMC or GameStop is out of their mind, Cramer told his Mad Money viewers this week. The WallStreetBets crew is too powerful, Cramer explained, and anyone who dares to bet against these stocks could get slaughtered.

Over on Real Money, Timothy Collins says the craziness in AMC, GameStop and other meme stocks is distracting, "but if speculation is coming back into the market, then buying the breakouts and winners is the way to go." Read more and profit from his analysis on Real Money.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on May 28. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. AMC Entertainment | +116.23%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose for a fifth day amid a fresh frenzy for meme stocks and as the movie theater giant prepares for a back-to-normal summer of movie premieres and in-person attendance.

Cramer said AMC should do a $2 billion convertible bond. "You do that and people who short common stock and own convertible bonds are going to be met with a tremendous amount of buy pressure from AMC-WallStreetBets people. And that's fine," he said.

2. Virgin Galactic | +48.22%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report skyrocketed after the company successfully completed its first space flight in more than two years, taking it a step closer to offering regular commercial trips into outer space.

The company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, conducted a test flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico, on Saturday this past week.

3. Beyond Meat | +36.32%

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares extended gains Friday as the plant-based food maker continues to benefit from the tailwind of retail investors in the meme-stock universe and the stamp of approval from Cramer.

Beyond meat, Cramer argues, fits perfectly into the r/wallstreetbets investment thesis: it's run by a talented CEO in Ethan Brown, it's poised for expansion based on recent product deals with the likes of McDonald's and Yum! Brands and short interest in the stock remains elevated at 25.2% of the outstanding float.

4. GameStop | +25.57%

While GameStop (GME) - Get Report sparked the first major short-squeeze trade earlier this year, it’s up “just” 45% over the past five days. While impressive, that pales in comparison to AMC, which is up 175%.

At last check, shares of GameStop shares were down 8.71% at $232. Cramer said if you own GameStop you "should not be offering the stock till at least $250."

5. Welbilt Inc | +24.86%

Welbilt (WBT) - Get Report surged after Reuters reported that Italian foodservice equipment maker Ali Group made a $3.3 billion cash offer for the producer of kitchen and restaurant equipment.

Last month, Welbilt agreed to be acquired by peer Middleby (MIDD) - Get Report for $2.9 billion of stock. A source told Reuters that Ali Group is offering $23 for each Welbilt share.

6. Riot Blockchain | +18.78%

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Report recently recorded this past quarter's results showing that it increased mining revenue by 881.1% to $23.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $2.4 million for the same three-month period in 2020.

Earlier this month, Cramer said of Riot Blockchain: "If you think Bitcoin is going up, you can buy this one. "

7. BlackBerry | +18.19%

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report announced this past week its next-generation cloud-based endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution BlackBerry Optics 3.0, and BlackBerry Gateway, the company's first AI-empowered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) product.

"We are delighted to see our vision for an extended detection and response architecture take shape," said Billy Ho, EVP of Product Engineering, BlackBerry.

8. fuboTV | +17.0%

FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) - Get Report, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced Wednesday that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at several upcoming investor conferences.

"This was a problematic quarter. I don't have as much faith in this business as I do with Roku (ROKU) - Get Report," said Cramer.

9. Bed Bath & Beyond | +15.90%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report earlier this month announced its first-ever comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy that sets several bold, strategic goals underpinning its commitment to its people, community and the planet.

The company recently named Stacey Shively as senior vice president and general merchandise manager for home.

10. Moderna | +15.59%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares rose after the biotech said its COVID-19 vaccine was successful in a study of adolescents aged 12 to 17.

The company said the Phase 2/3 study of the vaccine in adolescents "has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
514
Followers
22K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment#Stock Investors#S P 500#Amc Entertainment#Beyond Meat#Mad Money#Real Money#Amc Wallstreetbets#Mcdonald#Welbilt Inc#Reuters#Italian#Ali Group#Riot Blockchain#Rocket Cos#Edr#Fubotv Inc#Esg#Mrna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
ROKU
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksUS News and World Report

AMC Jumps More Than 18%, Other 'Meme Stocks' Mixed

(Reuters) -Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings shot higher on Monday, setting the stage for another week of roller-coaster trading in shares of the theater chain operator and other retail investor favorites. AMC’s shares were recently up 18.3% at around $58.50 after edging 3% higher last week. The company said in...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Stock Trades for the Week

The S&P 500 inched to another record last week, but boy, oh boy, has realized volatility tanked. The 5-day and 20-day historical volatility readings are plumbing the single digits. This is what the summer doldrums feels like. But just because the broad market is sleepy doesn’t mean we can’t find opportunities beneath the surface. So today, we’re sharing three top stock trades to consider.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCF Advisers LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Monday - Lordstown, Novavax, Riot Blockchain

Stock futures were mixed Monday as investors prepared for an important Federal Reserve meeting. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report was falling after the electric-truck maker said Chief Executive Steve Burns would step down following an independent investigation into allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research that called the company a "mirage." Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez will also step down.
StocksMacdaily News

Dow Jones tumbles despite Apple stock’s gain

Stocks were mixed midday Monday, as the Nasdaq composite rose while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 200 points despite Apple stock’s healthy gain, poking its proverbial head above $130 for a look around. Nancy Gondo for Investor’s Business Daily:. The Nasdaq was up 0.3%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%...
Marketsstreetsignals.com

Why AMC’s 1000% returns make it more than a meme stock

Investors remember what happened in 2008 all too well. When key players decided to short the housing market, the whole world of finance laughed at them. Well, no one is laughing anymore. If that crash wasn’t bad enough, the 19th strain of Coronavirus almost froze the world economy. (Except in e-commerce, of course!) I wish I could say I ate popcorn the whole time…
StocksInvestorPlace

AMC Stock: The Best Trade Is Selling ‘Crash Insurance’

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has now officially pulled a Gamestop (NYSE:GME). That is to say, AMC was tied to a struggling business model, faced massive obligations and appeared well down the road toward insolvency. Then, Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets community embraced AMC stock and, like Gamestop, the company’s fortunes flipped. Look — the...
StocksGreenwichTime

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Gains in several big-name tech companies including Apple helped nudge the S&P 500 to another record high Monday, even as other parts of the market faltered. The benchmark index was lower for most of the day, then turned higher in the last 10 minutes of trading, ending up 0.2%. Trading...
StocksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

Let's face it. Stock-picking is difficult, particularly if you're not content to simply sit on your holdings for years on end and let time do most of the heavy lifting. Odds are good that any investor speculating on price swings playing out in a short period of time has ended up regretting at least one of those trades.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Dips Deeper at Midday as Investors Eye Fed Meeting

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is extending this morning's losses at midday, last seen down 196 points as investors prepare for the results of a key Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is sitting just below breakeven, after it notched a record closing high during Friday's session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is firmly in the black, however, while Big Tech gets a boost from retreating bond yields. Bitcoin (BTC) is above $40,000 once again, following comments from Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk that the company would resume bitcoin transactions pending miner's reasonable clean energy usage.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Notches New High on Late Tech Push

The technology sector and other tech-related stocks showed signs of life on an otherwise slow Monday, and a small afternoon burst helped the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 rewrite the record books. Foremost on investors' minds is likely the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which starts tomorrow and will...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Utilities sectors led shares higher while losses in the Basic Materials, Financials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end at records, Dow drops as investors await Fed

Stocks posted a mixed finish Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite scoring its first record close since April 26 and the S&P 500 eking out its third consecutive record as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost ground. The Dow ended with a loss of around 86 points, or 0.2%, near 34,394, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 gained around 8 points, or 0.2%, to close near 4,255. The Nasdaq rose around 130 points, or 0.9%, to finish near 14,174, surpassing its previous record of 14,138.76 set on April 26. Investors are awaiting the outcome Wednesday of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, hoping for clues to plans around the eventual tapering of asset purchases in the face of rising inflation.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: FAANG, Microsoft, PayPal

Investors can expect more days like today, days where some stocks are red hot while others are dropping like a stone, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Until we hear what the Federal Reserve has planned on Wednesday, Cramer said investors are likely to continue dumping the industrials and the banks in favor of the secular growth names.