Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Jadon Sancho following a big update in the German media. United have been linked with Sancho for the last six transfer windows. However, never has the deal been closer than it is now. As per reports on Tuesday, Sancho is confident a move will go through, having shared his belief with England teammates. As such, it’s stated that Sancho has told friends in the squad he fully expects to start the 2021/22 campaign at Old Trafford.