Kittitas Police Chief reflects on accomplishments upon retirement
The department looks a lot different than when he arrived, and newly retired Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor is comfortable with the legacy he has left on the agency. Taylor began his tenure as chief in September 2017, and his last day of watch was May 20. Taylor said he had specific goals he wanted to achieve before moving on, and the department is at a point now where he can pass the baton on to the next individual to fill his shoes.www.dailyrecordnews.com