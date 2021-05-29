Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia COVID restrictions will be lifted ahead of schedule, as cases continue to decline

WITF
WITF
 16 days ago
City officials announced that all Safer-at-Home Restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday, June 2. The repeal comes after Philadelphia reported the lowest number of new cases since September 2020 with percent positive rates below 3 percent. Residents can expect an end to COVID capacity limits, distancing rules, and more, but will still have to mask up indoors and get their dining orders in before the 11 p.m. last call.

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF's media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF's mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives.

#Covid#City Limits#Vaccination Rates#State Department#Positive Signs#Safer#Philadelphians#Restrictions#Philadelphia Hospitals#Covid Capacity Limits#Percent Positive Rates#Covid Cases#Change Hours#Clinics#Vaccine Locations#Mask Mandates#Health Department#Encouraging Signs#This Week#Review
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WITF
WITF

I’m pregnant. Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for me and my baby?

CDC officials said last month that they are expecting data from trials testing the vaccines on pregnant women this summer. While that data is being collected, health experts say the benefits outweigh the risks. (Philadelphia) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in April that individuals who are...
State College, PA Posted by WITF
WITF

State College celebrates Pride with car caravan

(State College) — Neighborhoods were greeted with car honks and rainbow balloons as decorated cars traveled through State College for the borough’s first Pride parade on Saturday. The event fell on the fifth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. The car parade started at State College Area High School and...
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WITF
WITF

Wawa to mark ‘Mare of Easttown Day’ with new cheesesteak

Customers of the relocated Upper Darby store will get to enjoy that coffee Thursday free of charge, and the first 100 customers will get a “Wawa Delco” t-shirt. (Philadelphia) — For all the love Wawa has gotten thanks to the HBO hit TV show “Mare of Easttown,” the popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain is giving a little back.
Vermont State Posted by WITF
WITF

National maple production off 17% in 2021, Vermont off 21%

The drop in production was due to poor sugaring weather, including a run of 70 degree days during prime sugaring season and low sugar content in tree sap. (Montpelier, Vt.) — Maple syrup production across the country was off just under 17% in 2021 while in Vermont, the nation’s top maple producer, production was off by just over 21%, according to statistics released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Pennsylvania State Posted by WITF
WITF

Pennsylvania pension system sued over access to documents amid probe

“Withholding important documents from a trustee is outrageous." (Harrisburg) — A state senator is suing Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system amid a federal investigation into aspects of the agency’s undertakings, saying agency officials have refused to share documents with her, even though she is a board member. The effort by...
Pennsylvania State Posted by WITF
WITF

Does Pa.’s new unemployment system work? It depends who you ask.

Users poured their frustrations out on the Department of Labor and Industry’s Facebook page on Thursday morning. (Philadelphia) — Two days after Pennsylvania launched a new unemployment filing system, tens of thousands of previously enrolled people have still not filed claims. How many of those claimants found jobs, are waiting...
Cheswick, PA Posted by WITF
WITF

Pittsburgh-area coal-fired power plant to close

Cheswick Generating Station, located just outside of Pittsburgh, will close in September, according to its owner, GenOn Holdings, LLC. Commissioned in 1970, the 565-megawatt plant can no longer compete in today’s electricity marketplace and under current environmental rules, the Houston based GenOn said in a statement. “The decision to initiate...
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WITF
WITF

Philadelphia police say they’ve seized more ghost guns in 6 months than in all of last year

The 2021 tally thus far: 260 ghost guns. (Philadelphia) — Almost halfway into 2021, gun violence in Philadelphia is significantly worse this year than it was about the same point last year. During a Wednesday briefing, Deputy Philadelphia Police Commissioner Joel Dales said there has been a 25% increase in shooting victims and a 33% increase in homicide victims compared to June 6, 2020.
Pennsylvania State Posted by WITF
WITF

Legislature votes to immediately end Pa.’s coronavirus disaster declaration while keeping waivers in place

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. (Harrisburg) — The Pennsylvania legislature has voted to immediately end Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus disaster declaration using a new power granted...
Pennsylvania State Posted by WITF
WITF

Wolf sticks by $1 billion plan to close Pa.’s education gap, minus his proposed tax increase

Democrats and Republicans disagree on the best way to provide every student with a fair and equitable education. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. (Harrisburg) — Flanked...
Pennsylvania State Posted by WITF
WITF

Personal data from Pa. contact tracing calls still online despite assurances it had been secured

A spreadsheet of data was still online as of Wednesday. Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. (Harrisburg) — Personal information collected during coronavirus contact tracing calls in...