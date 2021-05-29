Philadelphia COVID restrictions will be lifted ahead of schedule, as cases continue to decline
City officials announced that all Safer-at-Home Restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday, June 2. The repeal comes after Philadelphia reported the lowest number of new cases since September 2020 with percent positive rates below 3 percent. Residents can expect an end to COVID capacity limits, distancing rules, and more, but will still have to mask up indoors and get their dining orders in before the 11 p.m. last call.www.witf.org