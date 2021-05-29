Cancel
Ellensburg, WA

Death notice: Edward Moore

dailyrecordnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Moore, 81, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home in Ellensburg, WA. Edward was born September 27, 1939, in Mountain Rest, SC. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, 2020 from Noon to 4:30 at Brookside Funeral Home 500 E Mountain View Ave. Funeral services will be Thursday at Kittitas Community Church at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

www.dailyrecordnews.com
