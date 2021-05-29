Cancel
Jaxson Ryker Recalls Working As A Cable Technician After TNA Run

By Drew Rice
wrestlinginc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent WWE superstar Jaxson Ryker sat down with Wrestling Inc.’s Drew Rice and discussed a variety of topics. Ryker spoke a bit about how he got his start into TNA and people he enjoyed working with while there. Ryker also discusses how following his release from TNA in 2015 that he had to work as a cable technician while wrestling on the independents in order to provide for his wife and their newborn daughter.

www.wrestlinginc.com
