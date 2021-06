“My soul followeth hard after thee: thy right hand upholdeth me” (Psalm 63:8). “They that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit” (Romans 8:5). “After” indicates the object of a stated or implied action. Desire turns our focus and our steps. We go after what we desire. Can we cultivate desire for the right? With God’s help we can. He gives eye-opening moments when we realize the benefit and the beauty of holiness and gives the power to make life-changing decisions. Refusing His drawing results in hardening of the heart and difficulty in responding later. In these encounters with God, we make up our minds to follow Him through the salvation plan in Christ and walk in the Spirit and the Truth.